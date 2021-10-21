Southern Indiana Deputy who died of COVID laid to rest

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A reserve deputy of more than 30 years from Southern Indiana who died of COVID-19 complications last week was laid to rest.

Rick Hirtzel worked for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, often assisting other deputies and provided security at various Jackson County events. Hirtzel worked as a security guard at the Brownstown Speedway, Fort Vallonia Days, and the Tampico Tractor Pulls on a regular basis.

He was only 55 years old.

The Woodlawn Family Funeral Centre posted a touching tribute about Jackson County Sheriff's Office Reserve Deputy Rick Hirtzel's life and service as a law enforcement officer. (Pictured: Hirtzel's wife at the funeral service) (Woodlawn Family Funeral Centre)

Hirtzel’s funeral service was held at the Woodlawn Family Funeral Centre. A touching tribute about Hirtzel’s life and service as a law enforcement officer was posted to the business’ Facebook page.

“What an honor it was to serve the Hirtzel family,” the post says. “Jackson County Deputy Sheriff Rick Hirtzel, a funeral I will forever remember. I was proud of the outpouring of love from his family and friends and co workers and fellow officers.”

