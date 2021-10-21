Support Local Businesses
Victim of deadly shooting near Newburg supermarket identified

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a shooting near a Newburg supermarket has been identified.

Darien Brown, 33, was shot near the Supermercado Guanajuato, near Preston Highway, on Oct. 15. He was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he later died, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said.

He was identified by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Kathy Hamilton.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.

