Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument

Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a domestic argument on Oct. 20, 2021.(Source: Breckinridge County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A domestic argument in Breckinridge County has left a man dead and woman injured.

Just before 7 a.m. (Central time) Wednesday, Kentucky State Police were called to assist the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a shooting at a home on Lonnie Haynes Road.

Troopers found Dennis Devers, 49, dead outside the home.

KSP said Devers and his wife, Amanda Maire Devers, had been arguing over personal property. Investigators say that a some point during the argument, Amanda Devers shot her husband multiple times, killing him. She also suffered a gunshot wound after accidentally shooting herself in the foot.

Following treatment at Baptist Health Hardin, Amanda Devers, 33, was booked into the Breckinridge County Detention Center on a charge of murder.

