Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument

IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A domestic argument in Breckinridge County has left a man dead and woman injured.

Just before 7 a.m. (Central time) Wednesday, Kentucky State Police were called to assist the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a shooting at a home on Lonnie Haynes Road.

Troopers found Dennis Devers, 49, dead outside the home.

KSP said Devers and his wife, Amanda Maire Devers, had been arguing over personal property. Investigators say that a some point during the argument, Amanda Devers shot her husband multiple times, killing him. She also suffered a gunshot wound after accidentally shooting herself in the foot.

Following treatment at Baptist Health Hardin, Amanda Devers, 33, was booked into the Breckinridge County Detention Center on a charge of murder.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.