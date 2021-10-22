Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

2 officers shot near police HQ in Fla.

A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.
A police response is seen after two officers were wounded in Doral, Fla., on Friday.(Source: WSVN/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Two officers were wounded in a shooting in front of the Doral headquarters of the Miami-Dade Police, according to multiple media sources.

One officer was nicked with a wound that was not considered life threatening, the Miami Herald reported. The other officer was shot in the chest, leg and arm.

Neither officer received life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was killed by police, multiple sources reported.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a car chase and crash between two people.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
A person was shot late Friday night in Newburg on Forest Drive near Preston Highway. LMPD is...
Victim of deadly shooting near Newburg supermarket identified
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children

Latest News

A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it...
Flight error spotted on new Ohio license plate
FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18,...
‘Bosom Buddies’ actor Peter Scolari dies at age 66
Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest