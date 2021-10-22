Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Crash reported near Elizabethtown Country Club

Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office
Source: Hardin County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash outside of the Elizabethtown Country Club is under investigation by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road, according to Hardin Chief Emergency Services Officer Bryce Shumate

Along with HCSO deputies, EMS workers in three ambulances are helping at the crash scene.

The number of cars or victims involved in the crash has not been publicly released.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
A person was shot late Friday night in Newburg on Forest Drive near Preston Highway. LMPD is...
Victim of deadly shooting near Newburg supermarket identified
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children

Latest News

Bardstown Pfizer Researchers Find Interesting Data in Trials
Bardstown researchers find interesting vaccination data in patients 5-11 years old
Kyle Miller is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center after killing his...
Hardin County teen sentenced as adult for killing 7-year-old brother
Duaa Lutfi, 22, was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a suspected drunk...
‘One of the worst days of my life’: Family of woman killed in wrong-way I-65 crash shares memories of her life
Hardin County's incidence rate fell below 50, making masks in schools recommended but not...
Gov. Beshear urges school districts to keep universal mask policies