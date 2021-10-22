Support Local Businesses
Every murder in Louisville costs the city nearly $1 million, study says

It is estimated that each homicide in Louisville costs taxpayers $900,000. If two suspects are...
It is estimated that each homicide in Louisville costs taxpayers $900,000. If two suspects are involved and only one victim is killed, the homicide cost is $1.8 million.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform has released new data that show the true cost of gun violence in Louisville.

It is estimated that each homicide costs taxpayers $900,000. If two suspects are involved and only one victim is killed, the homicide cost is $1.8 million.

Incarceration is responsible for more than half of those costs.

“When someone is shot in Louisville, as in jurisdictions throughout the country, there is an immediate, multifaceted, and very expensive response from an array of government agencies,” the study says. “The Louisville Fire Department dispatches EMTs, government contracted ambulances respond, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and sometimes additional policing agencies descend on the scene, investigators from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney often arrive, and, if the victim/s are declared dead on the scene, the coroner is called. All of this stems from just the shooting scene itself.”

According to the study, Black people have made up 76% of the victims in Louisville murders since July.

“Most often there is a trial and a long incarceration period,” the study says. “When there are multiple victims and/or multiple suspects, these efforts multiply for even a single shooting incident. These are just some of the costs of each injury shooting and homicide in Louisville.”

Louisville has had an average of 116 homicides each year in the last five years.

The full report can be found by clicking here.

