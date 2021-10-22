FORECAST: Looking more like November outside today

WEATHER HEADLINES

CLOUDS: We will be locked in under clouds today, most of tonight, and again Saturday

WINDY: Gusts over 30 mph are possible by Sunday Evening as warm air surges in

NEXT WEEK: Another big system moves in with rain/wind next Wednesday/Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our coolest daytime forecast since May. Lots of clouds, drizzle/light rain, and chilly air locked in for the day. Some clear may take place west to east later tonight, allowing for a chilly night once again.

Saturday is trending toward a cloudier setup and even some light showers by the afternoon/evening. Temperatures are likely to remain on the cool side.

Temperatures remained fairly steady Saturday night with passing showers, increasing in coverage toward sunrise.

Foggy early Sunday with showers before the wind ramps up to allow for a mainly dry and warm afternoon. The main rain will arrive after midnight Sunday into early Monday.

