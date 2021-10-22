FORECAST: Rain likely next couple of mornings, some storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers overnight, heavier showers and storms by Sunday morning

Drier, warmer, gustier Sunday afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph

Cold front with some stronger storms Monday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers moving through this evening will give way to heavier rain and some thunderstorms Sunday morning as a warm front moves through. Lows will drop only into the 50s tonight.

After morning thunderstorms on Sunday we’ll see drier air move in from south to north during the early afternoon. It’ll be a windy, warm, and dry second half of the day with highs surging into the 70s and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

A more widespread round of thunderstorms arrives after 2 a.m. Sunday night into Monday morning.

Stronger storms to our west will be weakening as they arrive, but some could still be strong with gusty winds as they arrive. Lows will be near 60.

Monday morning’s storms will be departing by sunrise, but clouds and drizzle in their wake will help keep highs down into the 60s during the afternoon.

We’ll see drier weather prevail Tuesday and most of Wednesday with highs in the 60s, but another system brings us rain by the end of the workweek.

For now, Halloween is looking dry but we’ll need to keep an eye on the speed of that late-week rainmaker.

