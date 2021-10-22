FORECAST: Scattered rain late Saturday; more likely early Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Saturday night scattered showers; Sunday morning rain likely

Gusty winds possible Sunday as temperatures warm

Another midweek rain/thunderstorm chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few breaks in the clouds overnight will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s.

Any sunshine Saturday will likely be limited to the morning hours with clouds increasing during the afternoon. A few showers will be scattered during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures likely hold in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures won’t fall much Saturday night as showers increase along a warm front surging in from the south. A few rumbles of thunder are likely toward sunrise.

Thunderstorms are likely Sunday morning as the warm front continues to push through, leaving us with drier, warmer weather by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

More rain is expected on Monday as the area of low pressure moves through the region. Temperatures will be back in the upper 60s as the rain moves in.

