FORECAST: Weekend comes with a few rain chances

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Saturday night scattered showers; Sunday morning rain likely
  • Gusty winds possible Sunday as temperatures warm
  • Another midweek rain/thunderstorm chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up somewhat overnight, helping along the development of patchy fog near rivers and in valleys.

Expect lows in the 40s by Saturday morning. While there will be some sunshine early on Saturday, clouds will move back in during the day with a few showers possible closer to sunset. Highs will be held down in the 60s thanks to the clouds.

Temperatures won’t fall much Saturday night as showers increase along a warm front surging in from the south. A few rumbles of thunder are likely toward sunrise.

Thunderstorms are likely Sunday morning as the warm front continues to push through, leaving us with drier, warmer weather by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

More rain is expected on Monday as the area of low pressure moves through the region. Temperatures will be back in the upper 60s as the rain moves in.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Saturday night scattered showers; Sunday morning rain likely
