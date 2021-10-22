Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/22

Clouds and very light rain will rule the main headlines through Saturday Night.

It be rain, warm/strong wind gusts and thunderstorms that will take over for Sunday and Monday. But...it will not rain the entire time. Just spikes in these chances, so make sure to keep an eye to the WAVE 3 Weather App.

We’ll get a break Tuesday before our next system rolls in that will still make some headlines later next week and impacts toward Halloween.

For now, we plan to keep Halloween dry and cool. For now.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.