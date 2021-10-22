Support Local Businesses
Hart County teen entered into national database as missing

Maranda Geiser
Maranda Geiser(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search of a missing teenager.

Maranda Geiser is entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing. The NCIC is a digital source of criminal justice information including criminal record history information, stolen properties, missing persons, etc. It is available to Federal, state, and local law enforcement and other criminal justice agencies.

Anyone with information on Geiser’s location is asked to call the Hart County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 270-524-0011.

Authorities have not released any other information surrounding the teen’s disappearance.

