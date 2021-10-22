Support Local Businesses
Heaven Hill, UFCW reach tentative contract agreement

Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract with Heaven Hill Distilleries.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Heaven Hill and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

According to a statement released by the company, the new contract with UFCW 23D is a five-year agreement and received the full recommendation of the UFCW negotiating committee.

UFCW members, who walked off the job on Sept. 11, will vote on the contract tomorrow.

