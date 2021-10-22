Laurel County 16-year-old reported missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who is believed to be on the run.

According to Sheriff John Root, who released a photo of Kyhra Daniels, she has light skin, dark brown or black hair, and blue or green eyes.

She was last seen on Oct. 19 at a business near West Cumberland Gap Parkway, about 10 miles south of London.

Anyone with information about Daniels’ whereabouts should call LCSO at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.