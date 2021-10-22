Support Local Businesses
Letcher County teacher convicted of producing Child Pornography, Cyberstalking

Charles Evans Hall
Charles Evans Hall(Letcher County Police)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Letcher County teacher was convicted of producing child pornography and cyberstalking a student by a federal jury on Wednesday.

48-year-old Charles Evans Hall Jr. was convicted following 30 minutes of deliberation after a three-day trial. He had previously been convicted by a Letcher County grand jury.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Hall had convinced a student to create a secret Snapchat account before forcing the child to send sexually explicit pictures and videos over a seven-month period.

After Kentucky State Police took Hall’s phone on November 20, 2018, he would continue to talk to the child over Instagram to ask the child to destroy evidence, threatening her if she refused. This resulted in an additional cyberstalking charge.

Even after being arrested on November 30, 2018, he continued to communicate with a co-conspirator via his cellmate to continue the cyberstalking campaign on Facebook where he asked the child to make another statement clearing him of all charges. He also used his mother’s account to replay messages to the victim.

Hall will appear for sentencing on February 22, 2022. He faces a maximum of 35 years in prison.

