Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend

Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in Louisville.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An argument in Louisville ended with a bullet in a man’s spine, according to a police report for the suspect.

Brittany Vance, 26, was arrested and charged with assault after police said she beat and shot her boyfriend. Her arrest report reveals she allegedly beat the man with a gun on Oct. 16 and then fired several rounds as she was leaving.

A bullet was lodged in the victim’s spine, according to court documents.

Vance is being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a cash bond of $25,000.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

