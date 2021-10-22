Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An argument in Louisville ended with a bullet in a man’s spine, according to a police report for the suspect.

Brittany Vance, 26, was arrested and charged with assault after police said she beat and shot her boyfriend. Her arrest report reveals she allegedly beat the man with a gun on Oct. 16 and then fired several rounds as she was leaving.

A bullet was lodged in the victim’s spine, according to court documents.

Vance is being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a cash bond of $25,000.

