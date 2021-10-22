Tommy DeBarge of R&B band Switch dies at age 64

(Gray News) - Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed on social media.

He was co-founder and bassist of the 1970s R&B band Switch, which included his brother Bobby.

The Motown Records band was best known for the hits “There’ll Never Be” and “I Wanna Be Closer.”

Switch would go on to inspire the R&B acts that followed them, including Mint Condition, Tony!, Toni!, Toné! and DeBarge, a group that included DeBarge’s younger siblings.

DeBarge, who battled both kidney and liver disease, survived a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year, said his daughter, Marina Reeves.

The cause of death was not released, but he had been hospitalized a few weeks, The Grio reported.

“Never one to really complain, my father used his faith and good humor to power through anything,” Reeves said.

His sister, Bunny DeBarge, also paid tribute to her late brother on social media, posting a photo and commenting, “Tommy has gained his wings.”

