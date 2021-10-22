Support Local Businesses
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Lori and Thomas Vinson (Source: FBI)
Lori and Thomas Vinson (Source: FBI)(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Union County couple has been sentenced for being involved in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Lori and Thomas Vinson pleaded guilty to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in July.

On Friday, they were both sentenced to five years probation and 120 hours of community service. Both of them also have to pay a $5,000 fine and $500 in restitution.

As we previously reported, Lori lost her nursing job after admitting to entering the Capitol building.

The couple was arrested back in February.

