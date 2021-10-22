Support Local Businesses
Veterans return home to Kentucky after trip of a lifetime

By Shellie Sylvestri, Jeff Knight and Marc Wilson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of veterans took to the skies for a once-in-a-lifetime trip as part of the Honor Flight Bluegrass.

The former servicemembers were flown to Washington, D.C., where they visited the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam Memorials, as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery this week.

As part of their arrival back, the veterans were greeted warmly at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Wednesday night. A large crowd of family members and community members waved flags and shook their hands to welcome them home.

Rebecca McBurney could not wait to see her husband Robert, who is a World War II veteran. The two are from Carrollton and have been married for more than 50 years.

Each year, Honor Flight Bluegrass makes three trips, but due to COVID-19, this week’s trip was the first in nearly two years.

