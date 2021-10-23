Support Local Businesses
CDC: 20 sick, 3 hospitalized in salmonella outbreak linked to salami product

The Citterio Salame Sticks are primarily sold at Trader Joe's stores.
By WVLT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WVLT/Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prvention announced Saturday that 20 people in eight states were sickened and three people were hospitalized following a salmonella outbreak linked to Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks.

Consumers are warned by the CDC to not eat the salami product and to throw them away immediately. They should also use hot, soapy water to wash any surfaces or plates the salami may have touched.

The sticks are primarily sold at Trader Joe’s but may be sold in other stores. Trader Joe’s voluntarily stopped selling the product until more information is known, the CDC said.

Eight of nine people interviewed about the foods they ate before getting sick stated they consumed or maybe consumed the product.

States with reported cases include California, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Virginia. Minnesota, New Jersey and New York.

“The true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella,” the CDC release stated.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people do not need treatment to recover, the CDC said.

However, they advise that some people can have very severe symptoms that they are hospitalized. Salmonella can also spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

