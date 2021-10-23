Support Local Businesses
Chesterfield Police searching for runaway juvenile

Chase Dingess, 17, is described as a Caucasian male, about 6' 2" tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and green camo pants.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently searching for a missing runaway juvenile.

Chase Dingess, 17, of the 8700 block of Perrymont Road was last seen in the area of that address on the morning of Oct. 23.

Dingess is described as a Caucasian male, about 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and green camo pants.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

