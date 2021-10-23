Support Local Businesses
Cybersecurity Awareness Month, how to protect yourself from an attack

”Hackers are taking advantage of businesses, universities, and the economy.”
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and experts warn there is a recent surge in cyber attacks.

Tim Riney with Family Wealth Group said attacks are getting easier for hackers. Cryptocurrencies also make it faster for them to get paid.

A new study said supply chains are a magnet for cyber breaches, suggesting 97 percent of firms have been impacted.

They often occur in third parties that the companies do business with.

Riney said organizations rely more on digital spaces and technology to do business, meaning personal information and finances are at risk.

”Hackers are taking advantage of businesses, universities, and the economy,” said Riney.  “By taking control of organization’s data and locking it until someone pays... they’re taking advantage of us working remotely.”

Riney advised monitoring credit scores, saying they are used to apply for a mortgage, rent an apartment, open a credit card, or approve an auto loan.

He recommended watching for fraudulent or duplicate accounts and missing payments. If suspicious activity is found, call the credit card company, freeze the payment, and get a new card.

If someone believes they are a victim of cybercrime, Riney said it should be reported immediately to local law enforcement.

