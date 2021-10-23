Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Heaven Hill workers vote to end six-week strike

A six-week long strike has come to an end Saturday evening after union workers vote to accept a...
A six-week long strike has come to an end Saturday evening after union workers vote to accept a new contract with Heaven Hill distillery.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A six-week long strike has come to an end Saturday evening after union workers vote to accept a new contract with Heaven Hill distillery.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 23D, representing 420 Heaven Hill workers and over 25,000 workers total in the commonwealth, agreed to a new five-year union contract with the Bardstown distillery.

Union workers began picketing on Sept. 11.

The union said the new contract achieved key priorities including preserving affordable healthcare, increasing pay, and maintaining new overtime provisions.

“This new Heaven Hill contract is a strong reminder of what is possible when Kentucky workers stand together to protect the good jobs that keep our economy growing and our communities and families strong,” UFCW Local 23D President Matt Aubrey said in a statement.

The tentative agreement was announced on Friday, where UFCW said it had received the full recommendation of the UFCW negotiating committee.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill, UFCW reach tentative contract agreement
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill, UFCW reach tentative contract agreement
Bardstown Pfizer Researchers Find Interesting Data in Trials
Bardstown researchers find interesting vaccination data in patients 5-11 years old