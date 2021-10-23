Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A California-based fast food restaurant is expected to open its first location in Louisville.

Jack in the Box announced plans to expand the chain into the Louisville-area as one of the locations for 47 new stores in the coming years, according to a press release.

The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.

“We’re really excited about the progress we’ve made in the development space, but this is just the beginning,” Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box said in a release. As we head into the new fiscal year, we look forward to growing further with our current franchisees, as well as adding new operators to the Jack in the Box family.”

No word has been given on the restaurant’s opening date or its location.

