Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville

The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.(KWTX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A California-based fast food restaurant is expected to open its first location in Louisville.

Jack in the Box announced plans to expand the chain into the Louisville-area as one of the locations for 47 new stores in the coming years, according to a press release.

The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.

“We’re really excited about the progress we’ve made in the development space, but this is just the beginning,” Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box said in a release. As we head into the new fiscal year, we look forward to growing further with our current franchisees, as well as adding new operators to the Jack in the Box family.”

No word has been given on the restaurant’s opening date or its location.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill, UFCW reach tentative contract agreement
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Union Co. couple sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

Check out UofL's annual NICU Halloween photoshoot
PHOTOS: UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Bruce Sweeney coaches the Breewayy Warriors during the Justice4Kids basketball tournament...
Block parties and basketball: Working to heal youth violence in Louisville