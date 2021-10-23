Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after police found a man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Department was called to a shooting in the 3100 block of Elliott Ave around 5:30 a.m.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

There was no mention of a suspect. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.