Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A squirrel was found to be the culprit behind a major power outage in the Huntersville and Cornelius areas.

About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning after a squirrel was found in the Northcross Substation, according to the company’s Twitter.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m.

EnergyUnited tweeted crews are working to backfeed power to that station. Next, they will energize eight circuits, which is expected to be wrapped up by 12:30 p.m.

