Squirrel causes major power outage around Huntersville, Cornelius

About 10,000 customers are in the dark right now
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the...
About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning due to a squirrel in the substation.((AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A squirrel was found to be the culprit behind a major power outage in the Huntersville and Cornelius areas.

About 10,000 EnergyUnited customers were in the dark Saturday morning after a squirrel was found in the Northcross Substation, according to the company’s Twitter.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m.

EnergyUnited tweeted crews are working to backfeed power to that station. Next, they will energize eight circuits, which is expected to be wrapped up by 12:30 p.m.

