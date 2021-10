Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 22 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 22:

Mercer County 41, DeSales 14

Atherton 27, North Bullitt 25

Bardstown 44, Fairdale 7

Manuel 46, Butler 8

Franklin County 35, Central 6

Central Hardin 26, North Hardin 21

Doss 44, Western 14

Elizabethtown 47, Larue County 27

Holy Cross 42, Campbellsville 7

Male 55, Bullitt East 15

St. Xavier 49, Pleasure Ridge Park 22

Southern 27, Fern Creek 19

Trinity 56, Eastern 21

Christian Academy-Louisville 45, Western Hills 0

Thomas Nelson 35, Nelson County 13

Bethlehem 56, Fort Knox Middle 0

Spencer County 35, Joe Hardin 7

Floyd Central 39, Jeffersonville 20

Moore 38, Marion County 14

Martinsville 33, Silver Creek 13

Collins 35, West Jessamine 34

Taylor County 40, Adair County 25

Ballard 24, Scott County 21

Kentucky Country Day School 58, Eminence 27

Oldham County 45, George Rogers Clark 22

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.