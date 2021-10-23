PHOTOS: UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the University of Louisville Hospital’s annual celebratory traditions is back.

From now until Halloween, all NICU babies at the Center for Women and Infants will be dressed up in Halloween costumes to have their picture taken.

All pictures are given to the families of the newborns who are dressed in costumes donated to the hospital.

Check out some of the pictures taken by NICU nurses below!

