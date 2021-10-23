Support Local Businesses
UofL Health NICU Reunion returns for third year

UofL doctors, nurses, and volunteers join to pass out treats to former patients.
UofL doctors, nurses, and volunteers join to pass out treats to former patients.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families and children dress up in costume to reunite with University of Louisville NICU Nurses and staff.

Families and children return to participate in drive through trick-or-treat.
Families and children return to participate in drive through trick-or-treat.

The Women and Infants annual NICU reunion took place at Louisville Slugger Field Saturday afternoon. This is the third year UofL Health has hosted the drive though trick-or-treat.

NICU doctors and nurses handed out candy and other sweet treats to their former patients.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

