UofL Health NICU Reunion returns for third year
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families and children dress up in costume to reunite with University of Louisville NICU Nurses and staff.
The Women and Infants annual NICU reunion took place at Louisville Slugger Field Saturday afternoon. This is the third year UofL Health has hosted the drive though trick-or-treat.
NICU doctors and nurses handed out candy and other sweet treats to their former patients.
