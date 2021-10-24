Buckeyes blast Hoosiers, 54-7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 4 touchdowns and Ohio State’s Heisman candidate led the fifth-ranked Buckeyes to romp over Indiana, 54-7 on Saturday night in Bloomington. For the game, Stroud connected on 21 of his 28 passes, good for 266 yards.

Ohio State, up 14-7 after the first quarter, completely dominated the second quarter as they blitzed IU 30-0 in that frame to put the game out of reach. Included in that huge Buckeye quarter was a 14- yard TD toss by Stroud to TreVeyon Henderson that put the visitors up 21-7.

Next, Indiana gave up a safety to fall behind 23-7. That was followed by a Stroud 16 -yard touchdown toss to Chris Olave and the Buckeyes were staked to a 30-7 cushion.

Later in that decisive second quarter, Henderson scored on a 6-yard dash as Ohio State roared to a 30 point lead. The Buckeyes would lead 44-7 at the intermission.

IU quarterback Jack Tuttle suffered what appeared to be a foot injury in the first half and would leave the game during the second quarter.

Indiana, which hasn’t defeated Ohio State since 1988, slipped to 2-5 on the season. The Buckeyes are now 6-1. Next Saturday, the Hoosiers will play a Noon game at Maryland.

