Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in the Russell neighborhood shooting Saturday morning.

Dontae Dewayne Masden was identified by the Jefferson County coroner, who released his identity Sunday. Police found him shot in the 3100 block of Elliott Ave around 5:30 a.m.

Masden was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

There was no mention of a suspect. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

