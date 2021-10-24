Cunningham runs wild as Cards top Boston College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Louisville Cardinals over Boston College 28-14 on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.

U of L running back Trevion Cooley added 112 yards rushing as the Cardinals piled up a season-high 331 yards on the ground.

Cunningham scored on a keeper with under three minutes to play to seal the Louisville victory.

“It came right down to the end there and we were able to close it out,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “That was a big time run by Cunningham to get that last touchdown.”

After a 7-7 first quarter, U of L outscored the Eagles 14-0 in the second quarter . First, Cunningham chalked up six points on a one-yard run for his second TD of the game that gave his team a 14-7 advantage.

Later, after a Louisville interception , running back Jaylen Mitchell scooted in from 5 yards out and the Cards took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

There was no scoring in the third quarter but the Eagles trimmed Louisville’s lead in the fourth. Dennis Grosel threw a TD to Jaelen Gill and B.C. was down 21-14.

Next, U of L marched 75 yards in 8 plays as the drive was capped off by Cunningham’s third touchdown of the game.

The Cards , now 4-3 on the season, will travel to N.C. State for a 7:30 P.M. showdown this Saturday.

