FORECAST: Monday morning rain expected

Rain chances increase overnight, gusty winds

Monday morning rain fades with falling afternoon temps

Additional rain chances mid to late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase overnight with showers and thunderstorms for the early morning hours Monday. Gusty winds from the south 20 to 30 miles per hour possible.

Monday morning showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain chances diminish to scattered showers for the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures near seasonal norms in the mid 60s.

Cloudy Monday night with lows in the 40s. Tuesday is a calm day with a light northerly wind. Highs top out a few degrees cooler in the lower 60s under a partly sunny sky.

An area of low pressure arrives mid to late week.

Cut off from the main circulation we’ll contend with repetitive shower chances into the first part of the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will range slightly below average with clouds and rain expected.

