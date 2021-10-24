Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Monday morning rain expected

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain chances increase overnight, gusty winds
  • Monday morning rain fades with falling afternoon temps
  • Additional rain chances mid to late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase overnight with showers and thunderstorms for the early morning hours Monday. Gusty winds from the south 20 to 30 miles per hour possible.

Monday morning showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain chances diminish to scattered showers for the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures near seasonal norms in the mid 60s.

Cloudy Monday night with lows in the 40s. Tuesday is a calm day with a light northerly wind. Highs top out a few degrees cooler in the lower 60s under a partly sunny sky.

An area of low pressure arrives mid to late week.

Cut off from the main circulation we’ll contend with repetitive shower chances into the first part of the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will range slightly below average with clouds and rain expected.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening Oct. 24, 2021

Most Read

A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder, according to Louisville Metro Police...
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle

Latest News

Here's WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening Oct. 24, 2021
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/22
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/21