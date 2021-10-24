FORECAST: Rainy morning; Windy, warm afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Multiple rounds of storms through Monday

WINDY: Gusts over 30 mph are possible by this evening as warm air surges in

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: Possible in the pre-dawn hours of Monday; Main threat is damaging winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms move through this morning with a warm front. After the morning rain, drier and sunnier conditions are expected this afternoon. The afternoon will be windy with gusts up to 35 MPH and highs in the 70s.

After an initially dry and breezy evening, we’ll see a more widespread batch of thunderstorms move into the area after 2 AM. The storms will be weakening, however, they could still produce strong winds as they as through the region.

Tomorrow morning’s storms march east out of the area by sunrise, but cloudy skies and drizzle look to remain behind them as a cold front sweeps through. While many begin the day with temperatures in the 60s, we’ll fall into the 50s during the afternoon. Clouds and an isolated shower chance remain Monday night as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Drier weather lasts through Wednesday before another system brings even more rain to end the workweek.

