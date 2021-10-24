Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Keeneland’s Heroes Day thanks first responders and their families

"I think anytime you have the opportunity to recognize someone in the winner's circle for...
"I think anytime you have the opportunity to recognize someone in the winner's circle for something that they've done, it's always a nice treat for the whole family,” says director of patron experience Kara Heissenbuttel. “The whole family makes a sacrifice."(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday’s Heroes Day at Keeneland, bringing an opportunity for spectators to say thank you to our first responders.

These heroes include the military, first responders, law enforcement, EMTs, and healthcare workers. Free admission and lunch were provided to the entire family.

“I think anytime you have the opportunity to recognize someone in the winner’s circle for something that they’ve done, it’s always a nice treat for the whole family,” says director of patron experience Kara Heissenbuttel. “The whole family makes a sacrifice.”

Among the seating is a reserved section to honor the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

The people that protect our city were also on the spectator’s minds.

“You have the local heroes, the police, firefighters, the EMTs that protect the land that we love,” says Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 board member Kenny Isaacs.

Rolling Thunder’s at the track, keeping the over 1,100 from Kentucky still missing in action in our hearts.

“It gives us the opportunity to try to let the public know that we’re still remembering their loved ones,” Isaacs says.

Heroes Day featured a national anthem performance by world performer doctor Everett McCorvey, who’s the director of UK’s opera theatre.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder, according to Louisville Metro Police...
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
K9 Willie had retired from office and had partnered with K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin.
Nelson County Sheriff’s Office mourns K9 officer’s death
The family-friendly carving event was different from last year’s past because of the pandemic,...
PumpkinMania returns to Transylvania University
Every year, the Greens' children take a road trip down memory lane recalling the stories their...
London police meet the children of man who wrote touching thank you letter