Lancaster records hat trick as Lou City tops Memphis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cameron Lancaster’s performance led Louisville City FC to a 3-1 triumph over Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night at Family Stadium. Lancaster rang up three goals to spark his team in Lou City’s regular season home finale in front of nearly 11,000 fans.

Lancaster now has 20 goals for the season.

The City will close out the regular season next Saturday at Birmingham.

