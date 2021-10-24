Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Lancaster records hat trick as Lou City tops Memphis

Louisville City FC talks new stadium, MLS expansion
Louisville City FC talks new stadium, MLS expansion
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cameron Lancaster’s performance led Louisville City FC to a 3-1 triumph over Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night at Family Stadium. Lancaster rang up three goals to spark his team in Lou City’s regular season home finale in front of nearly 11,000 fans.

Lancaster now has 20 goals for the season.

The City will close out the regular season next Saturday at Birmingham.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
One Louisville woman said she feels like her abuser was rewarded. Christina McIntosh shared...
Domestic violence victim lashes out at The Bail Project for releasing her attacker

Latest News

Buckeyes blast Hoosiers, 54-7
The University of Louisville's athletic apparel deal with Adidas is the second-most valuable in...
Cunningham runs wild as Cards top Boston College
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Oct. 23 2021
Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 22
Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 22