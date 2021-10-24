Support Local Businesses
LMPD: 1 killed, 1 injured in Taylor Berry shooting; officer hit by suspect vehicle

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive, just...
Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive, just off of Algonquin Parkway.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died and a woman injured in a late night shooting on Saturday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive, just off of Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police arrived and found an adult man and woman who had both been shot. Both victims were rushed to the hospital where the man later died.

The woman is expected to survive, police said.

While officers were investigating, they were able to get a description on a suspect vehicle which was found in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court, south of the Auburndale neighborhood.

As police approached the vehicle, it drove away. One of the officers was hit by the suspect vehicle, and a second officer fired at the vehicle.

The officer who was hit was sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

LMPD said the suspect vehicle was found abandoned on Royal Gardens Court and the suspects have not yet been located.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

