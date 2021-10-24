Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

London police meet the children of man who wrote touching thank you letter

Every year, the Greens' children take a road trip down memory lane recalling the stories their...
Every year, the Greens' children take a road trip down memory lane recalling the stories their parents told them.(Green Family)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the moving tribute that was made to the London Police Department.

Last month, we told you about a widower’s emotional letter sent to London police. In it, the man thanked the department for an officer’s act of kindness made during his and his new bride’s honeymoon more than 70 years ago.

The letter’s author received a response that prompted his children to go back and visit the town where a special family memory was made.

The story begins with Dan and Evonne Green, newlyweds from a small town in Indiana.

“Graduated high school in ‘49, got married in 1950 and headed to the Smoky Mountains for their honeymoon,” one of their daughters, Natalie Thompson said.

That trip brings the greens back to Kentucky.

“We would come to the Smokies often, and Mom and Dad would say, ‘Oh this is where we stopped here or this is what we did here.’ We know that they borrowed my uncle’s car to come on their honeymoon,” she said.

Every year, they take a road trip down memory lane recalling the stories their parents told them.

“They must’ve parked in a wrong spot, and the London Police Department was so kind to put the little red card on their car just saying, ‘Hey, welcome to London, but here’s a few of our rules,’ and that touched my mother,” Thompson said.

Her mother would carry that card in every wallet she had. Evonne passed away two years ago.

“Mom was very healthy, she ended up passing from a heart attack...very hard on Dad,” Thompson said. “He had to kind of think of a new routine.”

Dan Green wrote to the police department after finding his wife’s treasured card. He received a handwritten response from Chief Darrel Kilburn, and asked his daughter to contact the chief. It resulted in a scheduled visit to the police station.

“Chief was very surprised that I had contacted him and that touched him,” Thompson said.

Though he couldn’t make the trip himself, Thompson said her 90-year-old father is doing well, encouraged by the act of kindness that keeps on giving.

“It’s a love story,” she said. “Someone said it should be a Hallmark movie.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

UofL doctors, nurses, and volunteers join to pass out treats to former patients.
UofL Health NICU Reunion returns for third year
Check out UofL's annual NICU Halloween photoshoot
PHOTOS: UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
Bruce Sweeney coaches the Breewayy Warriors during the Justice4Kids basketball tournament...
Block parties and basketball: Working to heal youth violence in Louisville
A new mobile clinic set up on Friday to help increase access to addiction treatment in the...
Mobile unit opens to support Louisville’s homeless community