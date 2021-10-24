Nelson County Sheriff’s Office mourns K9 officer’s death

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their K9 officers has died.

The sheriff’s office said Nelson County K9 Officer Willie died on Sunday through a post on social media.

K9 Willie had retired from office and had partnered with K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin.

“The bond between a K9 and their handler is one most will never experience or understand,” the post reads.

The sheriff’s office said that K9 Willie was often called to assist surrounding agencies and was well-respected by other officers and in the community.

“Rest easy Willie and thank you for your service,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

