Suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood that killed one man and injured one woman.

Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive, just off of Algonquin Parkway, Mitchell confirmed Sunday morning.

Police arrived and found an adult man and woman who had both been shot. Both victims were rushed to the hospital where the man later died.

The woman is expected to survive, police said.

According to an arrest report, the woman who was shot identified Hammond as one of four subjects who was in a vehicle that had pulled up prior to the shooting.

The woman told police she had been in an alleged fight with Hammond. She also identified the driver as the alleged suspect who fired at her and the man killed.

The man killed also received an alleged threat from the driver that he was going to “come to the victim’s grandmother’s house and shoot it up” before the shooting, according to the family. Threats were also said to have been made on the man’s life.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court, south of the Auburndale neighborhood.

As police approached the vehicle, it drove away. One of the officers was hit by the suspect vehicle, and a second officer fired at the vehicle.

The officer who was hit was sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle was later found abandoned on Royal Gardens Court. Mitchell said investigation is ongoing with another arrest expected.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

