Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Apartment fire in Newburg neighborhood under control

At least one apartment unit suffered damaged in a fire on Oct. 25, 2021 in the 3400 block of...
At least one apartment unit suffered damaged in a fire on Oct. 25, 2021 in the 3400 block of Prestwood Drive in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the Newburg neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 3400 block of Prestwood Drive at 8:50 a.m., according to MetroSafe.

The fire has been brought under control by Okolona firefighters.

No injuries have been reported. The extent of damage is not known.

This story will be updated.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder, according to Louisville Metro Police...
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
K9 Willie had retired from office and had partnered with K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin.
Nelson County Sheriff’s Office mourns K9 officer’s death

Latest News

Generic police lights
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder, according to Louisville Metro Police...
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
UofL doctors, nurses, and volunteers join to pass out treats to former patients.
UofL Health NICU Reunion returns for third year