Apartment fire in Newburg neighborhood under control

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the Newburg neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 3400 block of Prestwood Drive at 8:50 a.m., according to MetroSafe.

The fire has been brought under control by Okolona firefighters.

No injuries have been reported. The extent of damage is not known.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.