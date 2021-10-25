Beshear stresses importance of booster shots, child vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday that Kentucky saw the fewest new COVID cases in 11 weeks.

“We’re almost decreasing in cases at the speed we were increasing,” Beshear said during his COVID-19 briefing. “That is a very good sign.”

There were 544 new cases confirmed and 23 new deaths on Monday; the positivity rate was 5.84%.

There were 919 people in the hospital in the state with COVID, 281 people in the intensive care unit, and total of 157 people on a ventilator.

Sunday saw the addition of 803 new COVID cases, and 28 deaths were reported, including a 33-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman, and a 43-year-old woman.

Saturday’s confirmed number of new cases was 1275, the highest of the last three days, with 30 new deaths. Among those who died was a 30-year-old man.

Beshear underlined the young age of those who died due of the virus over the weekend.

“The Delta variant isn’t just sickening young people; it’s killing them, so get your vaccine,” the governor said.

He also said that people over the age of 65, those with a serious underlying condition, and those who work in areas where they are exposed to a large number of people should get the booster shot.

He also emphasized that anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, regardless of age, should get a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was less effective than the other two FDA-approved vaccines.

“If you got J&J, go get your booster,” he said. “I would act with some urgency in all of this.”

Tuesday, an FDA advisory panel will meet to discuss approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11.

“We anticipate that they will be approved,” Beshear said. “In fact, they’re already being shipped.”

Beshear pointed out that, if approved, doctors cannot administer the Pfizer vaccine to a child aged five to 11 using an adult vial. He said children’s vaccines will have an orange label while adult vaccine labels are purple.

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.