Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County coroner as 15-year-old Kamm VanGilder, according to the News and Tribune.

VanGilder was riding along with a retired Jeffersonville Police officer near the intersection of Charlestown Pike and Salem Noble Road Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. when the officer’s rifle accidentally discharged, Jeffersonville Police spokesperson Lieutenant Isaac Parker said.

First responders from the Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS met with the driver in the parking lot of River Valley Middle School. They immediately worked to try to save VanGilder’s life before rushing him to the hospital where he later died.

An autopsy conducted on Monday confirmed his death was accidental, Parker said.

The investigation is ongoing.

