FORECAST: Chilly temperatures tonight

Clouds linger into early Tuesday

Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday

Improving weather for the Halloween Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle ending with clouds holding tough through the overnight hours. Temperature will be cool; 40s for most.

Winds from the northwest will relax a bit by morning. Some sunshine is expected later in the day, but plan on a cloudy cool start for Tuesday.

Northerly winds will keep temperatures slightly below average during the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night, helping to usher in some frost potential for more rural areas. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday looks mainly dry and partly sunny as highs work back into the 60s during the day.

By late Wednesday and Thursday, an area of low pressure will move closer to the region increasing clouds and rain chances.

This feature will remain cut off from the main-steering current and provide additional rain chance into the first half of Saturday. Under cloudy skies temperatures will remain below average.

