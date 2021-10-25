Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Chilly temperatures tonight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Clouds linger into early Tuesday
  • Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday
  • Improving weather for the Halloween Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle ending with clouds holding tough through the overnight hours. Temperature will be cool; 40s for most.

Winds from the northwest will relax a bit by morning. Some sunshine is expected later in the day, but plan on a cloudy cool start for Tuesday.

Northerly winds will keep temperatures slightly below average during the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night, helping to usher in some frost potential for more rural areas. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday looks mainly dry and partly sunny as highs work back into the 60s during the day.

By late Wednesday and Thursday, an area of low pressure will move closer to the region increasing clouds and rain chances.

This feature will remain cut off from the main-steering current and provide additional rain chance into the first half of Saturday. Under cloudy skies temperatures will remain below average.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday night Oct. 25, 2021

Most Read

Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend

Latest News

Here's WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday night Oct. 25, 2021
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/22
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/21