Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Chilly temperatures tonight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Clouds linger into early Tuesday
  • Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday
  • Improving weather for the Halloween Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hang around overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Winds out of the northwest will be strong this evening, but will slacken somewhat overnight.

Morning clouds on Tuesday will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Despite the sun, highs will only work up into the 50s for most areas. It’ll be a breezy Tuesday, too.

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night, helping to usher in some frost potential for more rural areas. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday looks mainly dry and partly sunny as highs work back into the 60s during the day.

By late Wednesday and Thursday an area of low pressure will move closer to the region increasing clouds and rain chances. This feature will remain cut-off from the main steering current and provide additional rain chance into the first half of Saturday.

Under cloudy skies temperatures will remain below average.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening Oct. 25, 2021

Most Read

Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree

Latest News

Here's WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday evening Oct. 25, 2021
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/22
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/21