FORECAST: Chilly temperatures tonight

Clouds linger into early Tuesday

Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday

Improving weather for the Halloween Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hang around overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Winds out of the northwest will be strong this evening, but will slacken somewhat overnight.

Morning clouds on Tuesday will give way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Despite the sun, highs will only work up into the 50s for most areas. It’ll be a breezy Tuesday, too.

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night, helping to usher in some frost potential for more rural areas. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday looks mainly dry and partly sunny as highs work back into the 60s during the day.

By late Wednesday and Thursday an area of low pressure will move closer to the region increasing clouds and rain chances. This feature will remain cut-off from the main steering current and provide additional rain chance into the first half of Saturday.

Under cloudy skies temperatures will remain below average.

