Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain for morning commute; cloudy, windy, chilly afternoon

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCES: Heavy rain this morning’s showers and thunderstorms; drizzle lingers through tonight
  • WINDY: Gusts near 25 mph possible through this evening
  • LATE WEEK: Cooler with lingering rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A batch of showers and thunderstorms race through the region this morning. While the main line of rain pushes east, clouds and drizzle linger behind through the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s this afternoon as conditions remain windy.

Clouds and drizzle remain tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Clouds gradually decrease Tuesday morning. Despite the afternoon sunshine, temperatures only warm into the 50s to near 60°. Skies remain mostly clear Tuesday night as lows fall into the 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost is possible in some spots.

Drier weather lasts through Wednesday before another system brings even more rain to end the workweek. The rain on Thursday and Friday looks to keep highs in the 50s before we warm up and dry out for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

vHere's WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning Oct. 25, 2021

Most Read

Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder, according to Louisville Metro Police...
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
A six-week long strike has come to an end Saturday evening after union workers vote to accept a...
Heaven Hill workers vote to end six-week strike

Latest News

vHere's WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Morning Oct. 25, 2021
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/22
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/21