FORECAST: Rain for morning commute; cloudy, windy, chilly afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Heavy rain this morning’s showers and thunderstorms; drizzle lingers through tonight

WINDY: Gusts near 25 mph possible through this evening

LATE WEEK: Cooler with lingering rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A batch of showers and thunderstorms race through the region this morning. While the main line of rain pushes east, clouds and drizzle linger behind through the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the 50s this afternoon as conditions remain windy.

Clouds and drizzle remain tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Clouds gradually decrease Tuesday morning. Despite the afternoon sunshine, temperatures only warm into the 50s to near 60°. Skies remain mostly clear Tuesday night as lows fall into the 30s and low 40s. Patchy frost is possible in some spots.

Drier weather lasts through Wednesday before another system brings even more rain to end the workweek. The rain on Thursday and Friday looks to keep highs in the 50s before we warm up and dry out for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.