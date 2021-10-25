Indiana minor killed in accidental shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville minor was killed in an accidental shooting over the weekend, investigators confirmed.

The child, whose age and name has not been released, was riding with a retired Jeffersonville Police officer near the intersection of Charlestown Pike and Salem Noble Road Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. when the officer’s rifle suddenly discharged, Jeffersonville Police spokesperson Lieutenant Isaac Parker said.

First responders from the Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS met with the driver in the parking lot of River Valley Middle School. They immediately worked to try to save the victim’s life before rushing them to the hospital where they later died.

An autopsy conducted on Monday confirmed the death was accidental, Parker said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

