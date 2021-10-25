Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana minor killed in accidental shooting

A child was accidentally shot in Jeffersonville over the weekend and later died, investigators...
A child was accidentally shot in Jeffersonville over the weekend and later died, investigators confirmed.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville minor was killed in an accidental shooting over the weekend, investigators confirmed.

The child, whose age and name has not been released, was riding with a retired Jeffersonville Police officer near the intersection of Charlestown Pike and Salem Noble Road Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. when the officer’s rifle suddenly discharged, Jeffersonville Police spokesperson Lieutenant Isaac Parker said.

First responders from the Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS met with the driver in the parking lot of River Valley Middle School. They immediately worked to try to save the victim’s life before rushing them to the hospital where they later died.

An autopsy conducted on Monday confirmed the death was accidental, Parker said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree

Latest News

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said it’s nothing short of a miracle after they got a...
‘Unbelievable:’ Dog survives 170-foot fall in Red River Gorge
Gov. Andy Beshear issues the daily COVID-19 update in Frankfort on Oct. 25, 2021.
Beshear stresses importance of booster shots, child vaccinations
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
Snapchat
Elkton Police Department responds to Snapchat threat against Todd County Schools