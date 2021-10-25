LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police believe they have cleared a number of open robbery cases with the arrests of four people they consider to be serial robbery suspects.

Samuel Cleo Harding, 48, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of robbery and one count of receiving stolen property.

Keemont Louis Oates, 31, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of robbery, and one count each of being a felon in possession of a handgun and possession of controlled substances.

Rodney Offutt is charged with five counts of robbery.

Lashai Alline Symore Savage, 25, of Louisville, is charged with one count each of complicity to robbery, fleeing or evading police and receiving stolen property.

LMPD says Harding is responsible the the October 16 robberies of the Platinum Food Mart at 1025 W. Broadway, the Family Dollar at 2124 Bank St. and a Walgreens at 3410 W. Broadway.

Detectives say Savage was the driver of the getaway car during the October 16 Family Dollar robbery. When the car was spotted on the lot of Dino’s at 26th and Broadway, Savage sped off as officers approached, leading to a pursuit that ended in a crash at Dixie Highway and W. Kentucky.

Police say the car Savage was driving had been stolen in Jennings County, Indiana they say before.

Oates is accused of robbing Jordan’s Food Mart at 1203 W. Hill on Oct 10 and the Lucky Star Petrol at 4527 Bardstown Road the next day. In both robberies, Oates had a partner with him who was armed.

Offutt is charged with the armed robberies of five business - three Family Dollar stores and two Dollar General stores. Details on the crimes Offutt is accused of was not immediately available.

