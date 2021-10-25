Louisville man wins big on lottery scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A $30 purchase has proved a big return for a Louisville man who has become the latest millionaire thanks to the Kentucky Lottery.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the winning “Break Fort Knox” scratch-off ticket at the Cox’s Smokers Outlet on Manslick Road. After getting home and scratched the ticket off, he learned it was a $3 million winner.

Saying he’s getting ready to retire next year, the winner decided to take the lump sum payment of $2,244,000. After taxes, he received nearly $1.6 million.

Because they sold the winning ticket, Cox’s Smokers Outlet will received $22,400. The amount is one percent of the lump sum payment.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.