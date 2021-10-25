Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Marine veteran foils robbery by grabbing teen suspect’s gun

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station by grabbing his gun says he was “doing what needed to be done.”

James Kilcer said he was talking to the clerk on Wednesday when the gun-pointing suspect entered the store with two companions.

“It was definitely not what I was expecting, but you always have to be ready for that kind of stuff,” Kilcer told the Yuma Sun.

Kilcer, now a Army Yuma Proving Ground civilian employee, said the suspect and his companions were looking at the clerk, not him.

“I scanned them for any other weapons and didn’t see any,” Kilcer said. “I knew he was my guy at that point.”

Kicler sprang at the suspect, grabbed the gun and hit the suspect in the face with a bag of drinks. He says he then held the suspect from behind at gunpoint as his two companions ran away.

“I guess I was just in the right place at the right time,” Kilcer said. “I was doing what needed to be done.”

The 14-year-old suspect was booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested another juvenile involved in the case Friday morning. That suspect was also booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The third suspect was still being sought.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Deajah Hammond, 21, was charged with complicity to murder, according to Louisville Metro Police...
Suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.
Jack in the Box restaurant coming to Louisville
Brittany Vance was charged with assault after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend in...
Louisville woman accused of shooting, pistol whipping boyfriend
A six-week long strike has come to an end Saturday evening after union workers vote to accept a...
Heaven Hill workers vote to end six-week strike

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
PM, officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup
Two of the suspects face charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. A third was still...
Former Marine stops armed robbery at Arizona gas station
The 30-year-old Sheeran says he will do interviews and performances from his house while he...
Hollywood Minute: Ed Sheeran positive for COVID, Duran Duran releases new video
A prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust” killed...
Hundreds in film industry gather to honor cinematographer killed by prop gun